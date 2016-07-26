July 26 Drax Group Plc

* c.70% of generation from biomass in h1 2016 (h1 2015: 37%)

* Full year ebitda remains subject to timing of cfd award - now expected to be around low end of consensus range

* Interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share, or £8 million

* Net debt of £85 million

* Investment on schedule and budget

* Underlying business performing in line with expectations expressed in april

