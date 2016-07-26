BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY sales up at CHF 385.2 mln
* FY sales up by +1.8% to 385.2 million Swiss francs ($387.49 million)
July 26 Drax Group Plc
* c.70% of generation from biomass in h1 2016 (h1 2015: 37%)
* Full year ebitda remains subject to timing of cfd award - now expected to be around low end of consensus range
* Interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share, or £8 million
* Net debt of £85 million
* H1 ebitda 70 million stg
* Ebitda down £50 million on h1 2015
* Investment on schedule and budget
* Underlying business performing in line with expectations expressed in april
* Eu state aid approval of cfd contract expected in autumn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Increased its net sales by 4.0% to 160.7 million Swiss francs ($161.52 million)(2015: 154.5 million Swiss francs) in financial year 2016
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)