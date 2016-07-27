Brazil's Grupo SEB reacquires Pueri Domus learning systems from UK's Pearson
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's Grupo SEB has reacquired Pueri Domus learning systems from Britain's Pearson Plc for an undisclosed value on Monday, the Brazilian company said.
July 27 Pantaleon Entertainment AG :
* Releases revenue estimates for first half of 2016
* Said on Tuesday H1 result from ordinary business activities of -2.5 million euros ($2.75 million) (previous year: -0.95 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's Grupo SEB has reacquired Pueri Domus learning systems from Britain's Pearson Plc for an undisclosed value on Monday, the Brazilian company said.
(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs' chief executive) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Ross Kerber NEW YORK/BOSTON, Jan 30 Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House. While the leaders of Apple Inc, Google and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the suspension of the U.S. refugee program and the halting of arri
* Calyx provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: