July 27 Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Statement re press speculation

* Notes recent press speculation that it is subject to an investigation by Financial Conduct Authority into its work advising Quindell Plc

* Investigation in relation to the planned move of Quindell, now Watchstone Group, to main market of LSE in 2014

* Can confirm that there is an FCA investigation in progress but no further details can be provided