BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
July 28 Grenke AG :
* Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros ($54.88 million) - net profit forecast raised for 2016
* Upward revision in 2016 net profit forecast: consolidated group net profit now expected in range of 98 - 102 million euros (previous forecast: 93 - 98 million euros)
* Net interest income in first half of 2016 climbs 16.0 pct to 106.0 million euros (previous year: 91.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.