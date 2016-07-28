July 28 Grenke AG :

* Consolidated group net profit in the first half-year rises 28.8 pct to 49.6 million euros ($54.88 million) - net profit forecast raised for 2016

* Upward revision in 2016 net profit forecast: consolidated group net profit now expected in range of 98 - 102 million euros (previous forecast: 93 - 98 million euros)

* Raising net profit forecast for current 2016 fiscal year and expects net profit in range of 98 - 102 million euros

* Net interest income in first half of 2016 climbs 16.0 pct to 106.0 million euros (previous year: 91.4 million euros)