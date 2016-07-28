July 28 Henderson Group Plc
* Aum increased to 95 billion pounds at June 30, reflecting
net outflows of 2 billion pounds and market and currency
movements of 5.1 billion pounds
* H1 underlying net profit fell 9 percent to 284.8 million
pounds ($375.02 million)
* Charges from acquisition related and non-recurring items
totalled 26.4 million pounds after tax
* Institutional flows recovered in the second quarter,
driven by inflows into Henderson Geneva in U.S., Henderson Fixed
Income and Henderson GrowthEequities in Australia and fixed
income strategies in Britain
* Andrew Formica, Chief Executive of Henderson, said: our
institutional flows turned positive in Q2, with a positive
pipeline
* H1 underlying pretax profit 100.5 million pounds
* Interim dividend 3.2 pence per share
* H1 pretax profit 68.4 million pounds versus 98.1 million
pounds year ago
* H1 underlying net profit fell 9 percent to 284.8 million
pounds
* Underlying profit before tax for period was 100.5 million
pounds
* Board declared an interim dividend of 3.20 pence per share
for six months ending June 30
* Negative market movements in period were counterbalanced
by FX translation gains as henderson's business becomes
increasingly global, with usd, eur and aud strengthening 9
percent, 11 percent and 11 percent respectively, against GBP
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.7594 pounds)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan)