British American Tobacco Plc

* Group revenue was up 7.8% at constant rates of exchange, or 6.0% on an organic basis,

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share, at constant rates of exchange, were up 13.4%.

* Board has declared an interim dividend of 51.3p, being one third of 2015 dividend, a 4% increase on last year.

* Says profit growth to be weighted to second half of year, remains confident can deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange."

* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 51.3 penceper share

* H1 adjusted diluted eps rose 10.9 percent to 111.1 pence

* H1 basic eps rose 1 percent to 143.8 pence

* Reported revenue was 4.2% higher

