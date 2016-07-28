July 28 Genel Energy Plc

* 2016 production: 53-60,000 bopd

* Capital expenditure: $90-110 million (previously $80-120 million)

* At 30 june 2016, reported krg receivable was $412.4 million

* H1 revenue 91.1 million usd versus 199.3 million usd year ago

* No interim dividend

* Regular payments for kri oil exports and domestic sales expected to continue

* 2016 expected revenue: $200-230 million

* H1 revenue of $91.1 million

* H1 ebitdax of $65.9 million

* H1 loss before tax of $4.2 million

* Free cash flow for h1 period was an inflow of $33.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)