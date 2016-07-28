Diageo Plc
* Fy operating profit rose 1.6 percent
* Pre-Exceptional eps increased 1% to 89.4 pence
* Board recommended a final dividend increase of 5% bringing
full year dividend to 59.2 pence per share
* We are confident of achieving our objective of mid-single
digit top line growth, and in three years ending f19 delivering
100bps of organic operating margin improvement."
* Fy underlying eps rose 1 percent to 89.4 pence
* Total dividend 59.2 penceper share
* Fy organic results improved with volume growth of 1.3%,
net sales growth of 2.8%, and operating profit growth of 3.5%
* Reported net sales declined 3.0%
* Fy basic eps fell 6 percent to 89.5 pence
