July 28 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Voluntary public takeover offer by Lone Star to the
shareholders of Isaria Wohnbau AG
* LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. G, an affiliate of
Lone Star Real Estate Funds IV (US) L.P. and Lone Star Real
Estate Fund IV (Bermuda), L.P., published offer document in
relation to its voluntary public offer for acquisition of all
shares of Isaria Wohnbau AG
* On July 28 acceptance period starts; shareholders of
Isaria have right to tender their Isaria shares against a cash
compensation of 4.50 euros per share
