July 29 Basler AG :

* Business figures for the first six months of 2016: Basler reaches new record values for incoming orders and sales

* H1 EBIT: 5.7 million euros ($6.31 million) (previous year: 5.6 million euros, up 2 percent)

* H1 sales: 48.5 million euros (previous year: 44.2 million euros, up 10 percent)

* H1 pre-tax result: 5.3 million euros (previous year: 5.3 million euros)

* Recently increased its forecast for 2016 and is now expecting sales for group within a corridor of 92 - 94 million euros at a pre-tax return margin of 10 - 11 percent