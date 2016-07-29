Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Nemetschek AG
* Optimistic outlook for 2016 unchanged
* Expects to reach upper end of forecasts for revenues and adjusted EBITDA
* H1 revenue 161.5 million eur
* EBITDA adjusted for positive one-time effect rises in Q2 by 49.0 pct to eur 22.7 million
* Q2 net income 13.1 million eur
* Q2 EBITDA 24.6 million eurSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)