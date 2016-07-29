July 29 UBM Plc

* H1 continuing adjusted operating profit up 24.5 pct to 93.4m stg

* Interim dividend 5.4 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 380 million stg

* Full year trading outlook unchanged

* With more than 80 pct of group's revenues generated in us and emerging markets and less than 10 pct from UK , expect little impact from Brexit

* Continue to see high-quality acquisition opportunities to strengthen further portfolio