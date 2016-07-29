BRIEF-Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities
July 29 UBM Plc
* H1 continuing adjusted operating profit up 24.5 pct to 93.4m stg
* Interim dividend 5.4 penceper share
* H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 380 million stg
* Full year trading outlook unchanged
* With more than 80 pct of group's revenues generated in us and emerging markets and less than 10 pct from UK , expect little impact from Brexit
* Continue to see high-quality acquisition opportunities to strengthen further portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Panasonic to partner with Taiwanese chip foundry United Microelectronics Corp to develop and mass-produce an advanced power-saving memory