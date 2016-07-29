UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Essentra Plc
* Interim dividend 6.3 penceper share
* Revenue broadly unchanged at 545m stg, down 7 pct on a like-for-like 1 basis; adjusted operating profit 2 down 18 pct for HY
* Half year dividend unchanged at 6.3p per share.
* Fy 2016 outlook is for a mid single-digit decline in like-for-like revenue, with adjusted operating profit in range of 155 - 165m stg
* Pre-Tax profit - adjusted 63m stg for half year ended 30 June 2016 versus 77m stg half year ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources