July 29 Essentra Plc

* Interim dividend 6.3 penceper share

* Revenue broadly unchanged at 545m stg, down 7 pct on a like-for-like 1 basis; adjusted operating profit 2 down 18 pct for HY

* Fy 2016 outlook is for a mid single-digit decline in like-for-like revenue, with adjusted operating profit in range of 155 - 165m stg

* Pre-Tax profit - adjusted 63m stg for half year ended 30 June 2016 versus 77m stg half year ended 30 June 2015