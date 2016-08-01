Aug 1 Axactor :

* Acquires the 5th unsecured Non Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio in Spain

* Portfolio includes unsecured and secured loans with a total Outstanding Balance (OB) of about 565 million euros ($631.05 million)

* Investments will be financed by Axactor's available cash and our existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)