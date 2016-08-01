UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Aug 1 Trinity Mirror Plc
* H1 pretax profit 45.2 million stg
* Interim dividend 2.1 penceper share
* H1 revenue rose 29.9 percent to 374.7 million stg
* Despite challenging print environment, board remains confident that its strategy will enable continued progress and help support group's profit and cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.