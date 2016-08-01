BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Red24 Plc :
* Statement regarding a possible offer
* Confirms that it is in discussions with iJet International Inc
* Discussions are at a preliminary stage
* IJet must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Aug 29, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Red24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)