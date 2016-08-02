Aug 2 Telenor :

* Joergen Arentz Rostrup appointed new chief financial officer

* Rostrup comes from position as president of Yara North America and is also a former CFO of Norsk Hydro

* Acting CFO Morten Karlsen Soerby, will continue until Rostrup commences position. He will then assume a new role as chief transformation officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)