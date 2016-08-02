Aug 2 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

* H1 underlying operating profit rose 2.1 percent to 344 million usd

* H1 revenue at $838m versus $915m year earlier

* H1 operating profit $344m versus $337m year earlier

* Interim dividend per share 30.0¢ versus 27.5¢ year earlier

* Global comparable h1 revpar of 2.0%, led by rate up 1.4%. Q2 revpar up 2.5%, with growth in all regions

* $11.9bn total gross revenue from hotels in ihg's system (up 1.7% year on year; up 4.0% cer)

* Americas comparable revpar increased 2.4% (q2: up 2.8%), driven by 2.2% rate growth

* If 30 june 2016 spot exchange rates had existed throughout h2 2015, reported operating profit for that period would have been $6m higher

* Remain confident in outlook for remainder of year - ceo

* 3.6% net room growth year on year, with 17k room openings, up 8% year on year (with q2 up over 40%)

* Signed 35k rooms into pipeline, taking it to 222k rooms

* Gross capex guidance remains unchanged at up to $350m p.a. Into medium term.

* We expect foreign exchange to have an impact on 2016 reported profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: