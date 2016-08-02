Aug 2 Greggs Plc
* Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share
* H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg
* Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional
charges £25.4m
* Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and
are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from
current economic uncertainty
* Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our
previous expectations as well as further progress against our
strategic plan
* H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence
year ago
