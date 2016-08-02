Aug 2 Greggs Plc

* Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg

* Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m

* Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty

* Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan

* H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)