Aug 2 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Interim dividend 10 pence per share

* H1 pretax profit 298.5 million stg versus 315 million stg year ago

* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 3.9% higher, with strong growth in motor in-force policies (up 2.5%) and premium rates (up 9.5%)

* Motor current-year attritional loss ratio 1 improved by 1.0pt

* Post dividends, group's estimated solvency ii capital 3 coverage ratio was 184% (pre-dividends: 199%)

* Was well prepared for uk's referendum on eu and has actively managed impacts from current volatile financial markets

* Is a uk-based business underwriting risks within uk, and it is business as usual for day-to-day operations

* Business has been working through requirements of act over past 12 months and expects to deliver these appropriately for customers and brokers

* If current trends continue throughout second half, group expects ratio for full year to be towards lower end of this range

* Combined operating ratio 1 from ongoing operations continued to be strong at 89.6%, 0.2pts higher, including flood re levy impact of 1.6pts.

* Interim dividend per share of 4.9 pence (1h 2015: 4.6 pence) and special interim dividend of 10.0 pence per share

* Return on tangible equity 1,2 of 23.1% (1h 2015: 21.2%). Profit before tax decreased £16.5m to £298.5m (1h 2015: £315.0m)

* Well-Placed operationally given its business model and uk market position; however, it is too early to quantify future implications on wider economy, for example asset prices.

* Insurance act 2015 will come into effect in august 2016, which represents a significant change to commercial insurance contract law

