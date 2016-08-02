Aug 2 Q-free -

* Slovenia tender award confirmed

* Complaint process is concluded by National Revision Commission of Slovenia

* All complaints have been rejected

* contract between DARS d.d and consortium Q-Free ASA and Telekom Slovenije will be finalized in the near future

* Order value of about 472 million Norwegian crowns ($56 million)

