Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 2 Q-free -
* Slovenia tender award confirmed
* Complaint process is concluded by National Revision Commission of Slovenia
* All complaints have been rejected
* contract between DARS d.d and consortium Q-Free ASA and Telekom Slovenije will be finalized in the near future
* Order value of about 472 million Norwegian crowns ($56 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4762 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)