Aug 2 Just Eat Plc :

* Disposal of Benelux businesses

* Agreed sale of its businesses in Benelux ( Netherlands and Belgium) to Takeaway.com

* Enterprise value for transaction is 22.5 mln euros payable in cash, of which 80 pct was paid on completion and 20 pct will be paid six months after completion

* Transaction is in line with Takeaway.com's strategy to drive sustainable leadership positions in each of 11 markets it operates in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: