Aug 2 Mevis Medical Solutions Ag :

* Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

* For short fiscal year 2016 (1 january to 30 september), revenues of 11.5 million euros to 12.0 million euros are now expected

* For short fiscal year 2016 (1 january to 30 september) an increase in EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to 3.5 million euros to 4.0 million euros