BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Q4 EPS $0.01
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
Aug 3 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* Announced on Tuesday decision regarding capital increase using its authorized capital
* Has decided to use authorized capital for capital increase with subscription rights
* The share capital will increase from 23,764,000 euros to 35,646,000 euros through the issue of 11,882,000 new shares
* Subscription price amounts to 4.50 euros ($5.05)per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pacific mercantile bancorp reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results
* FY net profit 691.27 billion pounds versus 583.10 billion pounds year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kbZlLO) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold equities amid political instability and on worries of further interest rate hikes, brokers said.