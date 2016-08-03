Aug 3 Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* Earnings improvement in the second quarter 2016

* Sales in first half-year 2016 remained solid at 108.7 million euros ($121.83 million) (H1 2015: 109.7 million euros)

* EBIT climbed from 0.8 million euros in previous quarter to 4.8 million euros in Q2 2016 (Q2 2015: 4.1 million euros)

* At 3.3 million euros in Q2 2016, consolidated net income was also higher than results of both previous quarter (Q1 2016: 0.3 million euros) and prior-year quarter (Q2 2015: 2.8 million euros)

* Confirms its 2016 guidance and continues to expect an increase in sales from 2 percent to 6 percent compared to previous year