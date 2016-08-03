Aug 3 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 2.75 penceper share

* H1 group revenue £157.6m versus £143.9m year ago

* H1 adjusted operating profit £53.8m versus £50.8m year ago

* Delivered single digit growth in july with insurance outperforming

* Chief Executive Peter Plumb has indicated to board his intention to step down as chief executive

* Remains confident of delivering its expectations for year.

* Ceo will step down on or before group's agm in may 2017