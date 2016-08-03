Aug 3 Cxense ASA :

* Norway-based Aller Media AS has licensed the Cxense personalization solutions

* Aller Media is part of the Aller Group, one of Nordic region's leading media companies

* Aller Media has annual revenue of 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($224.9 million) and about 650 employees with operations based on media, B2C and marketing services

