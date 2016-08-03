BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Q4 EPS $0.12 excluding items
* Sun bancorp inc says during q4, average commercial loans grew by 8% annualized while average deposits grew by 4% annualized
Aug 3 Golden Ocean Group Limited says:
* Appointment of Thomas Semino as chief commercial officer
* Semino is currently the Head of Dry Freight in Vitol S.A., and has previously been Managing Director of Ocean Freight in Bunge S.A., and also has background from Cargill S.A. and Coeclerici Spa Source text for Eikon:
* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss caused by a mark-to-market pension charge.