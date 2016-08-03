Aug 3 Golden Ocean Group Limited says:

* Appointment of Thomas Semino as chief commercial officer

* Semino is currently the Head of Dry Freight in Vitol S.A., and has previously been Managing Director of Ocean Freight in Bunge S.A., and also has background from Cargill S.A. and Coeclerici Spa Source text for Eikon:

