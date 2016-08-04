Aug 4 Evotec Ag

* news: evotec achieves clinical development milestone as part of its multi-target alliance with bayer in endometriosis

* Says has reached a milestone from bayer for progression of a programme from alliance portfolio into phase i clinical development for treatment of endometriosis, triggering a milestone payment to evotec

* Says milestone was achieved under strategic alliance between evotec and bayer entered in october 2012