Aug 5 HolidayCheck Group AG :

* Expands market share in second quarter of 2016 - revenue and EBITDA both up on previous year

* Consolidated revenue for H1 was up by a small margin of 0.5 percent from 54.7 million euros in 2015 to 55.0 million euros ($61.27 million) in current financial year

* At 1.0 million euros, EBITDA for first half of 2016 was down 37.5 percent year on year (first half 2015: 1.6 million euros)

* EBIT for first half of 2016 stood at minus 1.8 million euros compared with minus 1.7 million euros in same period of 2015

* Consolidated net income/loss from continuing operations was minus 1.7 million euros in first half of 2016 (first half 2015: minus 3.0 million euros)

* Believes that revenue of HolidayCheck Group could be increased in financial 2016 by a percentage figure in middle single digits (and therefore above industry average) compared with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)