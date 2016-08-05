Aug 5 Induct AS (INDUCT-ME.OL):

* Contract with UK National Health Service (NHS)

* Contract is worth £83,000 for initial period

* Contract includes use of Induct platform for purpose of reviewing and improving end-of-life care procedures in region in coordination with 8 healthcare partners

* Kent Surrey Sussex Academic Health Science Network (KSS AHSN) and Induct UK have entered into a two year contract Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)