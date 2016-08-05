BRIEF-Fitch says Thai banks' buffers can withstand weak environment
* Fitch on Thai banks - Expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017
Aug 5 DVB Bank SE :
* Changes to the board of managing directors of DVB Bank SE
* Announces that on Nov. 30, 2016, Bertrand Grabowski will step down from board of managing directors and leave dvb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects a further deterioration in Thai banks' performance in 2017, after the full-year results for 2016 showed a rise in impaired loans and a slight decline in profitability. These trends are consistent with our negative outlook on the sector. However, capital and loan-loss buffers continue to rise, and are healthy enough to absorb pressures from the weak operating environment.