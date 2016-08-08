(Attaches to additional alerts)

Aug 8 Dno Asa

* DNO reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Says today reported receipt of USD 30 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as partial payment to DNO and partner Genel Energy plc for June crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke field

* The total invoiced amount for June is USD 38.41 million, of which USD 32.21 million comprises the monthly entitlement and USD 6.19 million is towards the recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries

* Says Tawke production in June averaged 114,384 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 113,601 bopd were earmarked for export