BRIEF-Viewray files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) says:
* CEO Geoffrey McDonough has divested 300,000 of shares he holds in company.
* The sale was made for personal financial reasons. After the transaction, McDonough will hold a total of 347,948 shares in the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMGg4d Further company coverage:
* Discovery Group I LLC reports 5.2 percent stake in Foundation Medicine Inc as of Jan 19 - SEC Filing
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expects to report that it had about $74.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kaak8b] Further company coverage: