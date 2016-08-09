Aug 9 Pandora :

* Q2 revenue 4,327 million Danish crowns ($644.4 million) versus 4,485 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBITDA 1,609 million DKK versus 1,696 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 net profit 1,221 million DKK versus 1,233 million seen in Reuters poll

* Says CAPEX guidance for 2016 is increased to approximately 1,200 million DKK (previously around 1,000 million DKK )

* Says keeps 2016 full-year guidance

* Says plans to add 300 new concept stores in 2016 (previously more than 275)