UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 9 Pandora :
* Q2 revenue 4,327 million Danish crowns ($644.4 million) versus 4,485 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 EBITDA 1,609 million DKK versus 1,696 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q2 net profit 1,221 million DKK versus 1,233 million seen in Reuters poll
* Says CAPEX guidance for 2016 is increased to approximately 1,200 million DKK (previously around 1,000 million DKK )
* Says keeps 2016 full-year guidance
* Says plans to add 300 new concept stores in 2016 (previously more than 275) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7144 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources