BRIEF-Berkshire Hills reports Q4 core earnings per share $0.56
* Berkshire Hills reports record annual earnings; dividend increased
Aug 9 Cpi Property Group SA :
* Results of mandatory takeover procedure concerning Suncani Hvar shares
* During mandatory buyout procedure, shareholders of suncani hvar tendered in aggregate 5,924,081 Suncani Hvar shares at price of HRK 24 ($3.56) per share
* Now indirectly holds approximately 92.45 pct of Suncani Hvar shares
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler will make an announcement on his future in the role soon as he comes to the end of his first five-year term in September, according to the country's finance minister.
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business