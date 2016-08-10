Aug 10 Epigenomics AG :

* Announces 2016 second quarter and six months financial results and reports on operational highlights

* Revenue increased by 159 percent in Q2 2016 over same period prior year

* EBITDA in Q2 2016 was at -3.5 million euros (Q2 2015: -2.2 million euros)

* Net loss amounted to 3.3 million euros in Q2 2016 compared to 2.5 million euros in Q2 2015

* Confirms revenue outlook for current financial year

* Epigenomics expects its liquid assets (incl. marketable securities) of 13.2 million euros ($14.72 million) at reporting date to be sufficient to fund operations well into 2017

* Expect FY EBITDA to be in range of -9.5 million to -11.5 million euros