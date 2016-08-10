Aug 10 Telenor :

* Mrs Alexandra Reich was today appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telenor Hungary and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Telenor Group.

* Reich will be part of the executive management team in Telenor Group and assumes the position no later than 1 November 2016.

* Reich will succeed Christopher Laska, who has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) Board Governance and Partner Relations Asia and will support the Board of Directors in Telenor's Asian business units.