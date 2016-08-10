Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :
* Reports 18.2 percent revenues increase for Q2 of 2016
* AVT's operating income in Q2 of 2016 totaled $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in Q2 of 2015
* New order booking in Q2 of 2016 totaled $17.3 million, a 20 percent increase
* Net income in Q2 of 2016 was $1.8 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)