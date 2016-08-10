Aug 10 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :

* Reports 18.2 percent revenues increase for Q2 of 2016

* AVT's operating income in Q2 of 2016 totaled $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in Q2 of 2015

* New order booking in Q2 of 2016 totaled $17.3 million, a 20 percent increase

* Net income in Q2 of 2016 was $1.8 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q2 of 2015