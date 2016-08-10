Aug 10 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* H1 revenue 116 million eur versus 108 million eur year ago

* Says h1 profit after tax eur 8.4 million (2015: eur 0.2 million)

* Interim dividend eur 0.0227 per ordinary share (2015: eur 0.0125)

* Overall vodka market in poland has returned to volume growth ytd

* Says h1 total volume 5.4 million 9 litre cases (2015: 4.9 million)

* As a board, we do not perceive any significant issues for stock spirits group with regard to britain's exit from eu