Aug 10 Schweizer Electronic Ag

* Again with record order income in the first half year 2016 - order book increased by 44 pct to 175.6 million euros ($195.67 million)

* H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decreased by 0.2 million euros to 4.6 million euros

* Confirms spring forecast of 2 pct turnover increase for total year 2016

* In the first half year 2016 so that order book achieved a new peak at 175.6 million euros

* H1 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to 0.9 million euros (2015: 1.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)