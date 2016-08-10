UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes headline)
Aug 10 Trelleborg
* Says Acquires Leading anti-vibration supplier within rail and other industrial applications
* Schwab Vibration Control is headquartered and has its production site in Velten, Germany
* Says transaction is expected to be finalized in q4 of 2016.
* Says sales amounted to approximately SEK 575 m in 2015
* Its profitability is in line with Trelleborg Industrial Solutions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources