Aug 10 Trelleborg

* Says Acquires Leading anti-vibration supplier within rail and other industrial applications

* Schwab Vibration Control is headquartered and has its production site in Velten, Germany

* Says transaction is expected to be finalized in q4 of 2016.

* Says sales amounted to approximately SEK 575 m in 2015

* Its profitability is in line with Trelleborg Industrial Solutions.