BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
Aug 10 Aap Implantate AG :
* Deconsolidation profit from the sale of Aap Biomaterials GmbH leads to an increase of 2016 EBITDA forecast for the group
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of group of between 18.1 million and 19.7 million euros (previously between 14.1 million and 15.7 million euros)
* Now sees FY EBITDA of continued operation of between -5.9 million and -4.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.