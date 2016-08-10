Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Freenet Ag :
* Q2 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 807.7 million eur
* news: freenet ag emphasises dividend strength with heavy increase in free cash flow during second quarter
* Says group revenue increases by 7.3 per cent to 807.7 million euros
* Says ebitda* improves significantly by 17.7 per cent to 104.8 million euros
* Says continues to intend to suggest a dividend of 1.60 euros per dividend-bearing share for financial year 2016
* Says confirmation of guidance for financial year 2016
* Says targets a moderately increasing group revenue for financial year 2016, an ebitda of slightly more than 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)