Aug 10 Freenet Ag :

* Q2 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 807.7 million eur

* news: freenet ag emphasises dividend strength with heavy increase in free cash flow during second quarter

* Says group revenue increases by 7.3 per cent to 807.7 million euros

* Says ebitda* improves significantly by 17.7 per cent to 104.8 million euros

* Says continues to intend to suggest a dividend of 1.60 euros per dividend-bearing share for financial year 2016

* Says confirmation of guidance for financial year 2016

* Says targets a moderately increasing group revenue for financial year 2016, an ebitda of slightly more than 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: