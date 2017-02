Aug 11 Tag Immobilien Ag

* TAG Immobilien AG lifts ffo forecast for financial year 2016

* FFO of eur 23.3 m in q2 2016 and eur 44.9 m in h1 2016

* FFO forecast for 2016 financial year can already be increased significantly by around 10% from previously eur 84-85 m to eur 92-93 m

