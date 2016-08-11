Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 GFT Technologies SE
* GFT Technologies SE: GFT accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue
* Says 12 percent improvement in q2 earnings (Ebitda) to eur 11.39 million
* Says accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue
* Says consolidated revenue up 23 percent to eur 110.64 million in Q2
* Says strong growth momentum from ongoing digitisation of business processes
* Says revenue guidance for 2016 upgraded by eur 10 million
* Says special items prompt eur 2 million downgrade in full-year earnings guidance
* Says gft adjusted its guidance for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)