Aug 11 GFT Technologies SE

* GFT Technologies SE: GFT accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue

* Says 12 percent improvement in q2 earnings (Ebitda) to eur 11.39 million

* Says accelerates dynamic growth in Q2 2016 with 23 percent increase in revenue

* Says consolidated revenue up 23 percent to eur 110.64 million in Q2

* Says strong growth momentum from ongoing digitisation of business processes

* Says revenue guidance for 2016 upgraded by eur 10 million

* Says special items prompt eur 2 million downgrade in full-year earnings guidance

* Says gft adjusted its guidance for financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: