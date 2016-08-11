Aug 11 SMA Solar

* H1 sales rose 15.1 percent to 494.1 million eur

* H1 profit 19.4 million eur versus -21.4 million eur loss year ago

* Is anticipating a further intensification of price pressure in 2017 compared to current year

* Announcing closure of production locations in Denver, USA, and Cape Town, South Africa

