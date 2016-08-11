Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 11 Manz AG :
* H1 net loss -17 million euros versus -15 million euros loss year ago
* Forecast for full 2016 year affirmed
* At 124.0 million euros ($138.45 million), revenues in first six months of 2016 slightly above previous year
* H1 EBIT amounted to -11.7 million euros (previous year: -12.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
