Aug 11 Aixtron SE

* Aixtron SE says challenging first-half results in line with expectations

* H1 revenue 55.5 million eur versus 80.7 million eur year ago

* Ebitda expectation for 2017 under review

* Q2 Ebit loss 11.2 million eur

* Expects to achieve for fiscal year 2016 revenues between eur 170 and 200 million

* Management and supervisory boards recommend acceptance of takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH

* Work councils also welcome offer

* GCI offer and planned transaction is deemed positive

* Management confirms 2016 outlook

* Q2 order intake 51.1 million eur

* Expects stronger revenues in second half of 2016 compared to first half

* Ebitda, ebit, net result and free cash flow are expected to improve slightly compared to 2015 but to remain negative for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: