UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Cineworld Group Plc :
* Interim dividend 5.2 penceper share
* H1 uk & ireland revenue growth of 3.0%,
* H1 ROW revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a constant currency
* H1 adjusted profit before tax remains broadly flat at 39.4 mln stg
* H1 statutory profit after tax decreased to 24.4 mln stg, predominantly due to a 6.4 mln stg one-off gain on a disposal in prior year period
* H1 admissions growth of 2.7 pct to 46.1 mln
* Group revenue growth of 8.4 pct on a statutory basis and 6.8 pct on a constant currency basis 1
* H1 ebitda growth of 9.0 pct on a statutory basis and 7.2 pct on a constant currency basis;
* Adverse currency movements of 6.1 mln stg compared to an exchange rate gain of 8.9 mln stg in prior year period
* Net debt broadly flat at 250.3 mln stg compared to 245.2 mln stg at 31 December 2015.
* Results for first half of year are in-line with our expectations
* We remain confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources